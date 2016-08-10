BRIEF-Oneroof to refinance 12.1 MW sponsor equity position

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Oneroof Energy Group Inc :
* Oneroof Energy announces refinancing of 12.1 mw sponsor equity position
* Transaction through issuance of preferred membership interest in portfolio's special purpose vehicle to greenbacker residential solar
* Transaction was for an aggregate purchase price of usd$19.8 million
* Co will retain residual interest in special purpose vehicle,continue to perform general operation,maintenance functions for portfolio
* Under terms of transaction, greenbacker was appointed managing member of SPV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business