BRIEF-Oneroof to refinance 12.1 MW sponsor equity position

Aug 10 Oneroof Energy Group Inc :

* Oneroof Energy announces refinancing of 12.1 mw sponsor equity position

* Transaction through issuance of preferred membership interest in portfolio's special purpose vehicle to greenbacker residential solar

* Transaction was for an aggregate purchase price of usd$19.8 million

* Co will retain residual interest in special purpose vehicle,continue to perform general operation,maintenance functions for portfolio

* Under terms of transaction, greenbacker was appointed managing member of SPV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: