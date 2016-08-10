版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold reports management change

Aug 10 Scorpio Gold Corp :

* Scorpio Gold announces change in management

* Says president Peter J. Hawley resigned

* Says promotion of Chris Zerga to position of president effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐