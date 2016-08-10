版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Pizza Q2 earnings $0.49 per unit

Aug 10 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces second quarter 2016 results including franchise sales increase of 3.9% and sssg of 2.1%

* Q2 earnings $0.49 per unit

* Q2 distributable cash $0.351 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐