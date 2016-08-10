版本:
2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Orbital Tracking Q2 revenue $1.189 mln vs $1.189 mln

Aug 10 Orbital Tracking Corp

* Orbital tracking corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.189 million versus $1.189 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

