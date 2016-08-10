BRIEF-Kelt quarterly FFO per share C$0.07

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Kelt Exploration Ltd
* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.07
* Quarterly revenue c$40.7 million
* Sees 2016 funds from operations of $54.0 million ($0.31 per share, diluted), up 8% from previous guidance
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures, including acquisitions, of $87.0 million, up 5% from previous guidance
* Average production for three months ended june 30, 2016 was 20,208 boe per day, up 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business