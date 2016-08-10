版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Cel-Sci Q3 loss per share $0.03

Aug 10 Cel-Sci Corp :

* Sci Corp reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
