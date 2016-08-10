版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Astrazeneca announces positive top-line data from two phase III SYMBICORT studies

Aug 10 Astrazeneca Plc :

* Astrazeneca announces positive top-line data from two phase III SYMBICORT studies

* Results showed SYMBICORT inhalation aerosol was well tolerated and achieved primary endpoints in both studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

