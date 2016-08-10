版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Jetblue July revenue passenger miles 4.26 billion up 6.6 pct

Aug 10 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue Airways reports July traffic

* July load factor 87.8 percent, up 0.8 points

* July available seat miles 4.85 billion, up 5.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
