2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Intercloud Systems reports Q2 loss per share $0.43

Aug 10 Intercloud Systems Inc

* Intercloud Systems reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to $22.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43

* "Goal is to continue to cut costs by as much as $5 million annually, restructure our debt, divest ourselves of non-core assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

