BRIEF-Colucid Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $1.06

Aug 10 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Colucid pharmaceuticals announces 2016 second quarter results and corporate highlights

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.06

* Company maintains its projection to have cash on hand through mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
