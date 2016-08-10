版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Mantech awarded $110 mln for CDM task orders to provide cybersecurity cloud solutions, combat advanced cyber threats

Aug 10 Mantech International Corp :

* Mantech awarded $110 million for cdm task orders to provide cybersecurity cloud solutions and combat advanced cyber threats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐