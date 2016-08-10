版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Top Ships announces delivery of sixth newbuilding vessel and completion of six-vessel newbuilding program

Aug 10 Top Ships Inc.

* Announces delivery of sixth newbuilding vessel and completion of six vessel newbuilding program

* Taken delivery of m/t nord valiant, a 50,000 dwt fuel efficient "eco" mr product tanker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
