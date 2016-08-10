版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-American Shared Hospital Services Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 10 American Shared Hospital Services :

* American shared hospital services reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* For three months ended June 30, 2016, medical services revenue increased 2.8% to $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐