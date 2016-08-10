版本:
BRIEF-Gilat Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

Aug 10 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd :

* Gilat announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue rose 53 percent to $67.9 million

* Reiterating management objectives for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

