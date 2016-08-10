版本:
BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Holdings announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

Aug 10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

* Shares are being sold to public at an initial price of $129.75 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

