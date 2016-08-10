版本:
BRIEF-Green Plains prices offering of $170 mln aggregate principal amount of 4.125% convertible senior notes due 2022

Aug 10 Green Plains Inc :

* Green plains prices offering of $170 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will mature on september 1, 2022 and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.125% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

