公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Perisson Petroleum to buy some West-Central Alberta oil, gas assets

Aug 10 Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson Petroleum completes a non-binding agreement to acquire significant West-Central Alberta Oil and gas assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

