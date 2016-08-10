版本:
BRIEF-GoGold Resources posts qtrly revenue of $6 million

Aug 10 GoGold Resources Inc:

* GoGold announces strong increase in operating income

* Gogold Resources Inc qtrly basic net loss per share $0.00

* Qtrly revenue of $6.0 million from sale of 348,747 silver equivalent ounces at cash cost of $6.91 per silver equivalent ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

