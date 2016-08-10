版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Barnwell Industries posts Q3 earnings of $0.09/share

Aug 10 Barnwell Industries Inc:

* Barnwell Industries Inc reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly revenues $ 8.2 million versus $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐