BRIEF-Aqua Metals posts Q2 loss of $0.20/share

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Aqua Metals Inc:
* Aqua Metals provides second quarter 2016 corporate update
* Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says remain on track to reach full scale capacity of 80 metric tons of lead output per day by end of 2016
* Plans to expand to 160 metric tons of lead per day by 2018 at Tric AquaRefinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business