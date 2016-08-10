版本:
BRIEF-Cyrusone says public offering of 6.80 mln common shares

Aug 10 Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone Inc prices public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 6.80 million common shares priced at $50.50per share

* Says public offering of 6.80 million common shares priced at $50.50per share

