公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Tecogen Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 10 Tecogen Inc :

* Q2 revenue $5.687 million versus $6.384 million

* Tecogen announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Backlog of products and installations was $14.1 million as of Q2 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
