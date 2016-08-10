版本:
BRIEF-Westmoreland appointed Jeffrey Stein to its board of directors

Aug 10 Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland appoints Jeffrey S. Stein to its board of directors

* Appointment of Stein increases number of directors from nine to 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

