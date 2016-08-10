版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Alset Energy appoints Tim Oliver as CEO

Aug 10 Alset Energy Corp :

* Alset appoints Tim Oliver as new president and CEO

* Stephen Stares will step down as current President and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

