2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Healthways names Robert Dries CFO

Aug 10 Healthways Inc:

* Healthways names Robert E. Dries Chief Financial Officer

* Dries will succeed Alfred Lumsdaine, who is expected to join Sharecare, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

