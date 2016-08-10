版本:
BRIEF-Cornerstone appoints Colin Mckenzie as chairman

Aug 10 Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc:

* Cornerstone announces new chairman, grants stock options

* Board of directors has appointed Colin Mckenzie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

