2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Kelso Technologies appoints Laura B. Roach as director

Aug 10 Kelso Technologies Inc

* Kelso Technologies Inc. appoints Laura B. Roach as director

* Says received notice of non-compliance with this board majority requirement from NYSE on August 9, 2016

* Appointment of Roach as a director brings company into full compliance with that NYSE regulation immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

