BRIEF-Shamaran Petroleum says legal talks resulted in delay in construction of feeder pipeline

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Shamaran Petroleum Corp:
* Shamaran operations update
* Taqa Atrush B.V., co's unit, Marathon Oil KDV BV, working with Kurdistan Regional Government, Kar Co regarding a contractual structure
* Contractual and commercial structure for the construction of feeder pipeline
* Commercial and legal discussions have resulted in a delay in start of construction of feeder pipeline
* Commercial discussions in advanced state for construction of feeder pipeline; to most likely result in first oil to slip into q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.
