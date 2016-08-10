版本:
BRIEF-Shamaran Petroleum says legal talks resulted in delay in construction of feeder pipeline

Aug 10 Shamaran Petroleum Corp:

* Shamaran operations update

* Taqa Atrush B.V., co's unit, Marathon Oil KDV BV, working with Kurdistan Regional Government, Kar Co regarding a contractual structure

* Contractual and commercial structure for the construction of feeder pipeline

* Commercial and legal discussions have resulted in a delay in start of construction of feeder pipeline

* Commercial discussions in advanced state for construction of feeder pipeline; to most likely result in first oil to slip into q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

