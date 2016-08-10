BRIEF-Menlo Therapeutics signs license agreement with Japan Tobacco, Torii Pharma for NK-1 receptor antagonist

Aug 10 Menlo Therapeutics Inc :

* Menlo Therapeutics signs exclusive license agreement with Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization of NK-1 receptor antagonist in Japan

