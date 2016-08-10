版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-Menlo Therapeutics signs license agreement with Japan Tobacco, Torii Pharma for NK-1 receptor antagonist

Aug 10 Menlo Therapeutics Inc :

* Menlo Therapeutics signs exclusive license agreement with Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization of NK-1 receptor antagonist in Japan

* Entered into license agreement with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical for development,commercialization of serlopitant in Japan

* JT,Torii to pay co upfront licensing fees,payments upon achievement of certain milestones, royalties based on future sales in Japan Source text for Eikon:

