BRIEF-Genmab enters commercial license agreement with Gilead for DuoBody(R)Technology

BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
Aug 10 Genmab A/S :
* Genmab enters commercial license agreement with Gilead for DuoBody(R) Technology
* Genmab is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to USD 277 million
* Agreement is not expected to have a material impact on Genmab's 2016 financial guidance
* Genmab will receive an upfront payment of USD 5 million from Gilead Sciences
* Genmab will be entitled to single-digit royalties on Gilead's sales of any commercialized products
* Deal also includes further milestones for subsequent products
* Commercial license agreement follows a research collaboration between Genmab and Gilead Sciences for DuoBody Technology signed in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.