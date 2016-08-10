版本:
BRIEF-Central Federal Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 10 Central Federal Corp

* Central Federal Corporation announces 2nd quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Says net interest income totaled $2.8 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016 and increased $379,000, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

