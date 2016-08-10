BRIEF-Morguard Corporation posts Q2 adj. FFO per share C$3.75

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Morguard Corp
* Morguard Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend
* Q2 FFO per share C$4.94
* Q2 FFO per share view c$4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$3.75
* Q2 revenue C$227.7 million versus C$217.5 million
* Morguard corp qtrly NOI increased by $6.3 million,or 5.7 pct, during three months ended June 30, 2016,to $117.7 million,compared to $111.4 million generated in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China Green Agriculture, Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Vical had cash and investments of $39.2 million at March 31, 2017