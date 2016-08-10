BRIEF-Chipmos reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd
* Chipmos reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net revenue of US$146.7 million compared to US$146.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly gross margin of 17.1 pct compared to 19.3 pct
* Net income for Q2 adversely impacted by US$6.5 million for accrual of 20 pct withholding tax on Chipmos Taiwan cash dividend distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.