版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Chipmos reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 10 Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* Chipmos reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net revenue of US$146.7 million compared to US$146.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly gross margin of 17.1 pct compared to 19.3 pct

* Net income for Q2 adversely impacted by US$6.5 million for accrual of 20 pct withholding tax on Chipmos Taiwan cash dividend distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐