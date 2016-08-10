版本:
BRIEF-Elizabeth Arden posts Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.58

Aug 10 Elizabeth Arden Inc

* Elizabeth Arden Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.79

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.58

* Q4 sales rose 9.8 percent to $192.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.78, revenue view $193.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merger with a subsidiary of Revlon Inc announced on June 16, 2016, is still expected to close in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

