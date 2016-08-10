版本:
BRIEF-Nuvectra reports Q2 loss per share $0.85

Aug 10 Nuvectra Corp

* Nuvectra reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.85

* Q2 revenue rose 71 percent to $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

