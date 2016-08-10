版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Caredx reports preliminary Q2 loss per share $0.76

Aug 10 Caredx Inc

* Caredx reports preliminary second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 preliminary loss per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 preliminary non-GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $10.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $40 million to $42 million

* For full year 2016, reiterate revenue guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐