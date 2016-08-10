版本:
BRIEF-Xplore Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.16

Aug 10 Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $95 million

* Q1 revenue $16.5 million

* Says reiterates annual outlook and long-term targets

* Xplore Technologies Corp says gross margin for fiscal year is expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

