BRIEF-Mistras Group posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.22

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Mistras Group Inc
* Mistras Group exceeds profit and revenue guidance with strong fourth quarter results; announces fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $184.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $720 million to $735 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $715.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.99 to $1.12, increase of from 3 pct to 17 pct over fiscal year 2016's benchmark of $0.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China Green Agriculture, Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Vical had cash and investments of $39.2 million at March 31, 2017