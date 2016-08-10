版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Collegium reports Q2 loss per share $1.05

Aug 10 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Collegium reports second quarter financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $1.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Based on current operating plans, expect that existing cash resources will fund operations into early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐