BRIEF-Omeros announces public offering of common stock

Aug 10 Omeros Corp :

* Omeros announces public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds for funding research and development expenses for its clinical OMS721 program and clinical trials

* Says announced an agreement to sell $40 million of shares of its common stock to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)