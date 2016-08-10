版本:
2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-Hi-Crush announces acquisition of Blair facility

Aug 10 Hi Crush Partners Lp :

* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces acquisition of Blair facility

* Partnership to pay cash of $75 million to proppants, issue 7.1 million common units, and pay up to $10 million of contingent earnout consideration

* At closing of acquisition, partnership will own all of Blair's membership interests

* Blair has 1,285-acres of Northern White Reserves, with a plant processing capacity of approximately 2.86 million tons of 20/100 frac sand/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

