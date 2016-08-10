BRIEF-Hi-Crush announces acquisition of Blair facility

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Hi Crush Partners Lp :
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces acquisition of Blair facility
* Partnership to pay cash of $75 million to proppants, issue 7.1 million common units, and pay up to $10 million of contingent earnout consideration
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces acquisition of Blair facility
* At closing of acquisition, partnership will own all of Blair's membership interests
* Blair has 1,285-acres of Northern White Reserves, with a plant processing capacity of approximately 2.86 million tons of 20/100 frac sand/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)