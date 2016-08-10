版本:
2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-Linamar Q2 sales C$1.657 bln

Aug 10 Linamar Corp :

* Q2 sales C$1.657 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.69 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.39

* Q2 earnings per share view C$2.16, revenue view C$1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
