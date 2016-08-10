版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-SWK holdings Q2 loss per share $0.08

Aug 10 SWK Holdings Corp

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* SWK Holdings Corporation announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $8.6 million versus $5.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐