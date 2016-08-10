BRIEF-Chiasma records restructuring charge of about $6.5 mln in Q2

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Chiasma Inc :
* Chiasma provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 results
* Recorded a restructuring charge of approximately $6.5 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Chiasma Inc qtrly basic loss per share $1.10
* Approximately $1.8 million of charge was attributable to restructuring plan that was announced in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China Green Agriculture, Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Vical had cash and investments of $39.2 million at March 31, 2017