版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Chiasma records restructuring charge of about $6.5 mln in Q2

Aug 10 Chiasma Inc :

* Chiasma provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 results

* Recorded a restructuring charge of approximately $6.5 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Chiasma Inc qtrly basic loss per share $1.10

* Approximately $1.8 million of charge was attributable to restructuring plan that was announced in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐