BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Q2 revenue $987.6 mln

Aug 10 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $987.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $899.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $899.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased sales volumes by 29.9% to 4,092,789 metric tons in quarter

* Qtrly net income adjusted for a loss on sale of non-core vessels was $16.0 million or $0.32 basic, diluted earnings/share

* Q2 adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)