公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Resonant qtrly loss per share $0.34

Aug 10 Resonant Inc :

* Resonant reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

