公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Marketing Alliance posts Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Aug 10 Marketing Alliance Inc

* The marketing alliance announces financial results for its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $7.326 million versus $7.054 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

