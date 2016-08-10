版本:
BRIEF-CPI Card Group sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53

Aug 10 Cpi Card Group Inc

* Cpi card group inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $73.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $69.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $335 million to $345 million

* Says 2016 adjusted ebitda between $75 million and $78 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $69.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.045per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $337.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

