BRIEF-Manning & Napier July preliminary AUM $36.1 bln vs $35.7 bln in June

Aug 10 Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & napier, inc. Reports july 31, 2016 assets under management

* Reported july end preliminary assets under management ("aum") of $36.1 billion compared with $35.7 billion at june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

