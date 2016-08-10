版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Atyr Pharma Inc qtrly loss per share $0.65

Aug 10 Atyr Pharma Inc

* Atyr Pharma announces second quarter 2016 operating results

* Atyr Pharma Inc qtrly loss per share $0.65

* Currently expect that our cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund our anticipated operations into 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

